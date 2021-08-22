A 2-in-1 Soundbar and Streaming Device Drops to Just $99

Looking for an audio upgrade that can double as a set top box for your TV? The Roku Streambar perfectly fills in that need. Today, it’s down to just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Inside the Streambar is not just one, but four speakers that are robust and fill a small to medium room with clear sound. It’s Dolby Audio calibrated and serves as a cost-effective upgrade from default TV speakers.

As a media player it can stream up to 4K and HDR. You can customize your streaming with live, premium and free options. It even has its own remote control which can be used to turn on the TV, adjust the volume and control streaming content. It works with Alexa, Siri and Hey Google, and has AirPlay 2 support as well.

Upgrade your TV in more ways than one with the Roku Streambar. At $30 off, it’s a deal worth considering!