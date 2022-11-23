A black SUV crashed into Apple Derby street

The Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts was recently struck by a vehicle on Monday, according to a WCVB report.

A black SUV went through the Apple Derby Street’s glass facade and ended up at the back wall, according to witnesses at 11 in the morning. WCVB reported that 1 person died and 19 were injured. Ambulances and first responders quickly came in and helped in the tragedy.

Department officials and local police issued a statement via media briefing in the afternoon, saying that the driver is apprehended and under police custody, but there were no further details to be given during the time. The Cupertino-based company has shut down the Apple Store until further notice.

Apple issued a statement in response, saying how they’re devastated by the ‘shocking events’ at Apple Derby Street. The company further mentioned that their hearts go out to customers and team members, and the loss of a professional who was there for recent construction work.