A bug in macOS Catalina prevents users from creating bootable clone of their system drives

According to the creator of Carbon Copy Cloner, the APFS bug (Apple File System Bug) is recently discovered in the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 which is preventing users from creating bootable clones of their drives.

Software developer Mike Bombich mentioned in a blog post, that when the CCC team attempted discovered a bug in the APFS. This bug prevents the creation of a clone of the drive in the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 (beta version.)

Mike Bombich gave all the technical details in the blog post as to why the bug prevents the bootable backup. He also said that he was disappointed by Apple that it would introduce such a bug in the macOS especially when they have had so many updates. He said that there have been five updates and we should have seen improvements in the system.

However, he also pointed out that the bug does not affect the backups that were created in macOS 10.15.4. The bug has also not affected the ability to preserve data. The bug also does not harm the integrity of the file system. The bug only affects the creation of the bootable backup. Mike Bombich has notified Apple about this bug and hopes that Apple will resolve the issue.