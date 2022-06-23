A second generation Apple AirTag might be in the works

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that a second-generation AirTag may be introduced in the market depending on the demand for the first one.

The TF Securities analyst mentioned that Apple’s budget-friendly tracking device has grown in terms of shipments since it was introduced, reaching around 20 million units last year and estimated to grow to 35 million by the end of 2022.

Kuo believes that Apple might develop the AirTag’s successor but won’t be making any real changes or adding features to the tracker due to it ‘not receiving much attention’.

AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 19, 2022

A second generation AirTag is likely since the brand tends to come up with new models each year or so. Kuo says that the product will receive incremental upgrades as is the case with most Apple products, with a small tweak in design or features possibly in the books.

The TSF analyst did not mention a timeline on when the 2nd gen AirTag will launch.