Why did Apple not use A13 chip in latest iPad Pro?

Apple released the new iPad Pro a few days ago with some tiny interesting upgrades. For starters, the new iPad Pros have a second camera on the back – an ultrawide sensor for those cool shots. Also, the iPad Pro now gets the LiDAR sensor which according to Apple is going to be used by NASA for the Mars missions.



The new iPad Pro comes in the same 11 inch and 12.9 inch versions. Both the models come with the same internals except maybe for the RAM as it was found in the previous versions that the larger models had more RAM.



However, the new iPad Pro does not use Apple’s latest A13 chip as usually the iPads use the latest chips from the iPhone with an “X” attached to the end. For example, after the release of the iPhone XS which used the A12 Bionic Chip, the iPad Pro was released with the A12X chip.



That has always been the case until now, as Apple decided to use the old A12 chip’s variant (A12Z) instead of the new A13 chip’s variant. It was last year that Apple announced the A13 Bionic chip along with the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro models. The 2018 iPad Pro used the A12X chip.



The A13 Bionic chip, while not very different to the A12 Bionic chip, is a lot more efficient, as said by Apple during the September 2019 iPhone Keynote. There are not a lot of performance jumps from A12 Bionic chips to the A13 Bionic chip and that could very well be the reason for Apple to stick to the A12 chip variant.



The iPad Pro is a large device and Apple probably did not have to think much of efficiency for the device as it did have to do for the iPhone.The new iPad Pro uses the A12Z chip.

