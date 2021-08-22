Achieve a 4K Webcam and Streaming Setup at $50 Off

Having a 4K profile on video conference calls and streaming platforms is now possible, thanks to premium devices such as the Logitech BRIO 4K Ultra HD Webcam. Today, it’s down to just $150.39 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

Logitech makes recording, video conferencing and streaming a work of art with its BRIO 4k webcam. Aside from the 4k sensor you also get HDR technology and autofocus for a beautiful and clear picture each and every time.

You’ll usually have to add lighting to get an acceptable picture, but this isn’t the case with the BRIO 4k. Backlight, contrast and exposure are automatically handled by the device. It’s ready for business, enterprises and professional setups on the most popular platforms, including WebEx, Twitch, Zoom and more.

The BRIO also sports stereo audio with dual mic so it can capture sounds on video and calls. At $50 off it’s one of the best purchases you can make today.