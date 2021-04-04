Achieve a laptop setup with the Folio touch iPad keyboard case, now $13 off

Turn your iPad Air or iPad Pro into a fully-fledged laptop with the help of the folio case from Logitech. Today, the Logitech Folio Touch iPad Keyboard Case with Trackpad is down to just $147.11 from its original price of $160 on Amazon.

Your iPad is a powerhouse device in its own right, but you can do more work and become more productive with the help of a physical keyboard. The Logitech Folio Case acts as a protector and an extension, with a bonus trackpad as well. You can save more time and type up a storm without having a virtual keyboard take up screen real estate.

The built-in kickstand is adjustable up to 40 degrees. The keys themselves are backlit, and the material can withstand everyday scratches and bumps. There’s even an allotted space for your Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon.

It’s a worthy companion for your tablet and can last a long time. The $13 discount only applies today, so get it while you can!