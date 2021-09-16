Achieve an Ergonomic Work From Home Setup with a Premium Laptop Stand for Only $51

Staring down at a laptop for hours on end will more or less give you headaches and neck problems. However, this can be solved with a single item- a laptop riser that can elevate the screen to eye level. Today, you can get the Nulaxy C5 Elevatable Aluminum Laptop Stand for just $50.99, down from its original price of $60 on Amazon.
Having an adjustable laptop stand is better than just propping up books so your MacBook’s screen is at an optimal angle. Nulaxy’s product is stylish and can reach a height of 21 inches, which allows for sitting and standing work and play. The main body is made of advanced aluminum alloy for stability- you can max out the height and still hold a laptop up to 22 lbs. It can reasonably hold your MacBook with minimal wobble.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Nulaxy Ergonomic Laptop Stand for Desk, Adjustable Height to 21”, Portable Laptop Riser Computer...
|$59.99 $50.99
|Buy on Amazon
When not in use, the C5 laptop riser can be folded flat and fits most bags and backpacks. At $9 off, get the help you need for an ergonomic laptop setup today!