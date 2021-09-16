Achieve an Ergonomic Work From Home Setup with a Premium Laptop Stand for Only $51

Staring down at a laptop for hours on end will more or less give you headaches and neck problems. However, this can be solved with a single item- a laptop riser that can elevate the screen to eye level. Today, you can get the Nulaxy C5 Elevatable Aluminum Laptop Stand for just $50.99, down from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

Having an adjustable laptop stand is better than just propping up books so your MacBook’s screen is at an optimal angle. Nulaxy’s product is stylish and can reach a height of 21 inches, which allows for sitting and standing work and play. The main body is made of advanced aluminum alloy for stability- you can max out the height and still hold a laptop up to 22 lbs. It can reasonably hold your MacBook with minimal wobble.

When not in use, the C5 laptop riser can be folded flat and fits most bags and backpacks. At $9 off, get the help you need for an ergonomic laptop setup today!