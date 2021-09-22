Achieve Better Home or Office Wi-Fi Coverage with the Discounted ASUS ZenWifi Tri-Band Mesh System

Wifi 6 is the latest in wireless internet technology, and a must-have for those who want to maximize their home or office wi-fi. Today, you can achieve this setup with the ASUS ZenWifi XT8 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System, which is down to just $392.18 from its original price of $450 on Amazon.

Wifi coverage by the XT8 Tri-Band Mesh easily encompasses a whole house and eliminates any dead spots. Wifi 6 boasts up to twice the speed and 4 times the capacity of previous wifi iterations, which means you won’t have to worry about congestion and internet slowdown. Furthermore, you can count on more stable and faster transmissions, thanks to MU-MIMO and OFDMA technology.

As with modern routers, you can just download an app and have the entire mesh system set up in mere minutes. You can add more AiMesh routers and get lifetime protection courtesy of Trend Micro. Make sure to check out the discounted wi-fi 6 mesh router system today!