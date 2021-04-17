Achieve next-gen charging for your iPhone 12 and Apple Watch with the MagSafe Duo Charger, now only $112.45

Take full advantage of your Apple-branded wearable and iPhone 12’s charging capability when you get the MagSafe Duo Charger. Today, it’s down to just $112.45 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

It’s small, compact and yet so useful for your iPhone 12 and Apple Watch. The MagSafe Duo Charger sports a minimalist footprint and intuitive wireless charging at the same time.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

With the wireless charger you can just put your iPhone 12 or Apple Watch on top of the coil, and voila! instant and wireless charging whenever you need it. MagSafe technology ensures you won’t have to adjust your device to achieve optimal charging status.

The discounted MagSafe Duo Charger comes with a USB C to Lightning cable but not an adapter. Apple recommends a 20w USB C power adapter which doesn’t come with the box. When not in use, it can be folded to half its size for convenience and portability.

At $16.55 off, the MagSafe Duo Charger should be in your cart especially if you own an Apple Watch and an iPhone 12. Get it today!