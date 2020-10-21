Achieve Perfect Immersion with the $70 Off HyperX Cloud Orbit Gaming Headset

You’ve got the perfect gaming setup with a powerful machine, 4K monitor and gaming mice and keyboard. What’s left is choosing the right gaming headset.

HyperX Cloud Orbit Gaming Headset

Fortunately for you the Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset is down to just $260 from its original price of $330 on Amazon. That’s a $70 discount for a branded audio accessory with a novel feature.

What makes HyperX’s headset so good for gaming? It has head tracking capabilities and 3D audio right out of the box. No matter how you turn your head powerful Audeze planar drivers and Waves Nx technology puts you up front and center into the action. It even has a detachable noise canceling mic with pop filter to reduce static and allow you to switch to music mode whenever you feel like it.

For $250 you can get a gaming headset with 3D and head tracking audio technology from HyperX. That’s an excellent deal right then and there. Buy it today!