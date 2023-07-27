Act Now and Get 30% in Savings with the Versatile Satechi USB-C Pro Hub Max

A multiport hub is now considered an essential accessory for work, play, and everyday use. Today, the Satechi USB-C Adapter Pro Hub Max is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon. The 30% discount will be applied once you tack the on-page coupon.

Seemingly small and compact yet ultimately useful, the USB-C Pro Hub Max has all the peripherals you’ll ever need. There’s a USB-C port for data transfers, a USB-A port, SD/microSD ports, a 3.5mm jack, ethernet port, MagSafe 3 port for charging, and HDMI for displays of up to 5K resolution. To access this, all you need is to connect it to your MacBook Pro’s Thunderbolt port and use the hub immediately.

An extra cable is not required since the Pro Hub Max connects directly to the Thunderbolt ports. Get the discounted Satechi USB-C Adapter Pro at 30% off today!