Act Now and You Can Take $50 Off the Corsair K70 Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

A shiny and new mechanical keyboard allows you to step up your game in terms of productivity and gaming response. Today, the Corsair K70 Optical Mechanical Keyboard is down to just $129.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

The K70 Pro carries its predecessor’s best features, including a Cherry MX switch, RGB backlighting per key and PBT double-shot keycaps. Input is ‘hyper-fast’, with a 1mm actuation distance and linear travel so the command registers as soon as you press it. When it comes to durability, you can expect the mechanical keyboard to last a long time, thanks to high-quality components.

Corsair’s keyboard has a tournament switch that turns off backlighting and accidental macros. It will surely give you an edge as it’s tested and runs faster than most conventional gaming keyboard products in the market.

This is your chance to grab the Corsair K70 Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $50 off today!