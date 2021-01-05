Activity Challenge ‘Ring in the New Year’ now live

Apple has released its New Year’s Activity Challenge, which is the first to come for the year 2021. The challenge now appears in the Fitness app for Apple Watch and iPhone and says, ‘Start 2021 off right..this January, earn the award by closing all 3 rings for seven days straight’.

The rules are the same as the previous year’s New Year’s challenge. However, the Cupertino-based company is integrating the Activity Challenge to Fitness+, the newly launched workout service.

Once the challenge is completed users will get a unique badge that can be displayed in the Fitness app’s Awards section on Apple Watch and the iPhone.

Compared to 2019 Apple has issued less Activity Challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that people tend to stay indoors more.

Apple Fitness+ is a workout-based subscription service that costs $9.99 a month. It’s also included in the highest tier version of the Apple One bundled services.