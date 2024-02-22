Adaptive audio may not be coming to AirPods Max 2

The upcoming AirPods Max 2 might have notable features missing, according to a recent rumor.

A leaker by the handle ‘Instant Digital’ revealed on the social media platform Weibo that the second-generation AirPods Max will launch this year. However, the only change for the high-end headphones will be USB-C charging. Adaptive Audio will not be possible because the model will have an older chip.

Adaptive Audio is made up of three features, namely Conversation Awareness, Personalized Volume, and Adaptive Noise Control. Conversation Awareness enhances real-world voices while lowering media volume, while Personalized Volume automatically adjust based on the environment. Adaptive Noise Control controls both Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation. It’s worth noting that only the AirPods Pro 2 has Adaptive Audio because of the H2 chip, while the AirPods Max is equipped with the H1 chip. The new over-ear headphones is expected to have a late 2024 launch date.