News

Adaptive audio may not be coming to AirPods Max 2

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Max 2

The upcoming AirPods Max 2 might have notable features missing, according to a recent rumor.

Advertisements

A leaker by the handle ‘Instant Digital’ revealed on the social media platform Weibo that the second-generation AirPods Max will launch this year. However, the only change for the high-end headphones will be USB-C charging. Adaptive Audio will not be possible because the model will have an older chip.

AirPods Max 2

Adaptive Audio is made up of three features, namely Conversation Awareness, Personalized Volume, and Adaptive Noise Control. Conversation Awareness enhances real-world voices while lowering media volume, while Personalized Volume automatically adjust based on the environment. Adaptive Noise Control controls both Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation. It’s worth noting that only the AirPods Pro 2 has Adaptive Audio because of the H2 chip, while the AirPods Max is equipped with the H1 chip. The new over-ear headphones is expected to have a late 2024 launch date.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
OLED iPad
Upcoming OLED iPad to be thinner
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music rolls out ‘Monthly Replay Experience’
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Enjoy a $300 Off on the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro to have two new colors
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max and 4 with USB-C to launch in 2024
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Next Apple Vision Pro more than a year away
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
Apple’s Premium Headphones are $99 Off
1 Min Read
Messi
Messi appears in latest Apple TV ad
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reinstates Epic developer account
1 Min Read
Apple GymKit
Peloton turns around in Apple GymKit decision
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Save $50 on the Apple Pencil 2
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
Apple Podcasts episode bug emerges
1 Min Read
Lost your password?