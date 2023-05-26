    Add a Convenient Mophie Mini Wallet and Powerbank for Your iPhone and Get Nearly 60% Off

    We all know the benefits of a power bank for on-the-go charging and convenience, but how about a power bank that can double as a mini wallet you can attach to the back of your iPhone? Today, the Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet is down to just $21.99 from its original price of $50 on Amazon. Just add the page coupon to see the new price on checkout.

    Mophie’s Snap+ shines in MagSafe situations where you just attach the accessory magnetically. There’s no mess and wires, and from there you’d have a handy mini wallet and a power bank to keep your device running. The Snap+ Juice Pack sports a 5,000mAh battery, which means you’d get to use your phone for several hours more. As for the wallet aspect, the Juice Pack can accommodate up to three cards, including your credit card, ID, or driver’s license, to name a few.

