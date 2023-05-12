Add a Retro iPod-Style AirPods 3 Case for Just $10

If you have a soft spot for the iPod Shuffle then this AirPods 3 case is perfect for you. Today, the Spigen Classic Shuffle AirPods 3 Case is down to just $9.99 from its original price of $20 on Amazon.

Wrap the Classic Shuffle case around your AirPods 3 charging case and it instantly changes into this retro-styled device. Spigen has made it so that you can still charge, lift up the cover to get/place your AirPods 3, and see the charging LED status at the front. There’s a small hole on the side for a carabiner or a lanyard if you want to secure the case on your bag or neck.

Spigen’s case adds a welcome later of shock absorbency and scratch resistance. They’ve made it so that the case fits the AirPods’ charging case perfectly. Add that retro vibe and separate yourself from the pack with the discounted Spigen Classic Shuffle AirPods 3 Case today!