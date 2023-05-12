    Add a Retro iPod-Style AirPods 3 Case for Just $10

    Samantha WileyBy

    If you have a soft spot for the iPod Shuffle then this AirPods 3 case is perfect for you. Today, the Spigen Classic Shuffle AirPods 3 Case is down to just $9.99 from its original price of $20 on Amazon.

    Retro iPod-Style AirPods 3 Case
    Preview Product Price
    Spigen Classic Shuffle Designed for Airpods 3rd Gen Case with Keychain, Classic Design Airpods 3 Case (2021) - White Spigen Classic Shuffle Designed for Airpods 3rd Gen Case with Keychain, Classic Design Airpods 3... $24.99 $9.99 Buy on Amazon

    Wrap the Classic Shuffle case around your AirPods 3 charging case and it instantly changes into this retro-styled device. Spigen has made it so that you can still charge, lift up the cover to get/place your AirPods 3, and see the charging LED status at the front. There’s a small hole on the side for a carabiner or a lanyard if you want to secure the case on your bag or neck.

    Spigen’s case adds a welcome later of shock absorbency and scratch resistance. They’ve made it so that the case fits the AirPods’ charging case perfectly. Add that retro vibe and separate yourself from the pack with the discounted Spigen Classic Shuffle AirPods 3 Case today!

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts