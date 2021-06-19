Add a Welcome 500GB of Storage with the Discounted Extreme Portable SSD from SanDisk

Anyone can make use of extra storage space, be it for their photos, videos or games. Today, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 500GB is down to just $84.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.
The Extreme Portable SSD comes from a new line of SSDs that are built for travel and portability. Instead of the usual bulky size it’s been slimmed down to just the size of a smartphone. SanDisk has added a few quality of life additions, such as a carabiner loop and a tough shell that can take physical punishment and still work good as new.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - External Solid State...
|$149.99 $84.99
For an SSD the storage device can read and write up to 1,050 and 1,000 mb/s respectively. It supports both macOS and Windows and has a built in password encryption technology to keep your files safe and private.
At nearly 43% off you can save $65 on a solid state drive that’s sure to stand the test of time. Buy it today!