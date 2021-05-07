Add an easy 128GB iPhone storage with the discounted SanDisk iXpand lightning drive

Perhaps the biggest gripe about the iPhone is its non-expandable storage, but thankfully companies like SanDisk have created products to address that need. Today, you can get the iXpand Lightning Drive for just $53, down $7 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

The extra 128GB of storage should be more than welcome for any iPhone user. Instead of having to back up your photos and videos ever so often on a MacBook you can just plug the flash drive via Lightning port and use the iXpand Drive app to automatically transfer it without needing a computer. You can also set passwords to keep away prying eyes.

When not in use the SanDisk drive can be tucked away in your pocket, bag or suitcase. An all-metal casing keeps things stylish while protecting your precious digital files from physical damage.

At $7 off, the iXpand Drive offers convenience for those who need more space. It’s a deal you shouldn’t miss!