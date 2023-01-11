Add Some Sizzle To Your Beverages and Save $50 with the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker

Ever wonder how your favorite fruit juice would taste when it turns into a soda? Wonder no more with the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker. Today, it’s down to just $99.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

SodaStream’s Art Sparkling Water Maker is intuitive, easy to use, and turns any liquid beverage into its carbonized counterpart. A snap-lock bottle insertion mechanism allows for quick carbonization, and included is a 1-liter bottle that’s dishwasher safe. Simply fill the bottle with liquid, set it on the machine, and press a button, and you can drink or pour it straight away.

The Art Sparkling Water Maker is energy efficient and contains a Co2 cylinder that can carbonate a maximum of 60 liters. At the same time, you can reduce single-use bottles and your carbon footprint.

With the discount, the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker is now more affordable than ever. Make sure to add to your cart today!