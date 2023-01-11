iLoungeNews

Add Some Sizzle To Your Beverages and Save $50 with the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker

By Samantha Wiley
Ever wonder how your favorite fruit juice would taste when it turns into a soda? Wonder no more with the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker. Today, it’s down to just $99.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker (Black) with CO2 and DWS Bottle SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker (Black) with CO2 and DWS Bottle $149.99 $99.99 Buy on Amazon

SodaStream’s Art Sparkling Water Maker is intuitive, easy to use, and turns any liquid beverage into its carbonized counterpart. A snap-lock bottle insertion mechanism allows for quick carbonization, and included is a 1-liter bottle that’s dishwasher safe. Simply fill the bottle with liquid, set it on the machine, and press a button, and you can drink or pour it straight away.

The Art Sparkling Water Maker is energy efficient and contains a Co2 cylinder that can carbonate a maximum of 60 liters. At the same time, you can reduce single-use bottles and your carbon footprint.

With the discount, the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker is now more affordable than ever. Make sure to add to your cart today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.