Adobe adds generative AI to Adobe Express

Social media content creation tool Adobe Express will be getting a new feature in the form of generative AI Adobe Firefly.

The new update will begin rolling out on Thursday for users, with several innovations for social media users. The software allows users to create images and videos, PDFs, and design elements without having to go somewhere else. Furthermore, the generative AI has been integrated directly and now lets users create text effects and images via prompts. Along with that, Adobe has added new design elements, page templates, and video templates within a library that has 200 million assets, including icons, shapes, backgrounds, and fonts.

Express’ collaborative tools are also getting some updates, with analysis tools, distribution tools, joint review, and content creation and planning elements added. Cross-software integration with Illustrator and Photoshop has been given a boost.

These updates are rolling out on the Adobe Express desktop beta and are expected to arrive on the mobile platform as well.