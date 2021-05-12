Adobe Audition now fully supports Apple Silicon natively

Last year, Apple announced that the Mac would transition to Apple Silicon from Intel over the course of two years. As part of the process, developers would have to transition their apps written for Intel based chips to the new chips that will power the Mac. The company has already released several machines which are now powered by the company’s first chip – the M1. The MacBook Air, the 13” base MacBook Pro, the new 24” iMac, and the Mac mini are now powered by the M1 chip. It is an unnecessary detail but the new iPad Pro is also powered by the M1 chip.

Adobe has now released major updates to its app on the Mac: Adobe Audition and Adobe Premiere Pro are receiving much awaited features such as general speed improvements and stability which makes running the apps easier and also improves the reliability aspect of the apps. The most interesting point to note is that Adobe Audition now runs natively on Apple Silicon or the M1 for now. Going forward, all the apps that have been created for the M1 will run on all the future iterations of the (M1) M-series chip. Adobe Premiere Pro is now available as a public beta for the native Apple Silicon version whereas Adobe Premiere Rush is now natively supported on M-series chips.

New features and improved general performance

The new updates to Adobe Audition and Adobe Premiere Pro now add a new loudness meter with presets suitable for regional requirements i.e ATSC for the American users and EBU for the European user base. The apps now also have presets for Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Netflix.

Tim Cook at the announcement of Apple Silicon (WWDC 2020)

The Apple Silicon version of Adobe Audition offers improved general performance as it has been rewritten to run specifically on the M-series chips designed by Apple. The improved responsiveness will improve the process of recording and mixing audio.