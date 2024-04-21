Adobe Express app gets Firefly generative feature

Adobe has launched its Express app with Firefly generative AI features.

The Adobe Express mobile app has just exited beta, and now iOS users will be able to access the AI-powered design tool. The mobile app is a simplified version and allows users to create documents, posters, and flyers quickly. Adobe Express just came out of beta on April 18 and launched on the iOS platform. Perhaps the most-anticipated feature is the integration of AI. It’s worth noting that AI is already integrated into the suite for the web since August 2023.

Text to image offers a new project look via new prompts. Text to template works the same way, allowing users to input prompts to create an editable template. Image editing now includes the ability to replace, remove, or insert items, quick actions for background removal, resizing, and edits for video and images. The Adobe Express app is available to download on the App Store.