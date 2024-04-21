News

Adobe Express app gets Firefly generative feature

By Samantha Wiley
Adobe Express App

Adobe has launched its Express app with Firefly generative AI features.

Advertisements

The Adobe Express mobile app has just exited beta, and now iOS users will be able to access the AI-powered design tool. The mobile app is a simplified version and allows users to create documents, posters, and flyers quickly. Adobe Express just came out of beta on April 18 and launched on the iOS platform. Perhaps the most-anticipated feature is the integration of AI. It’s worth noting that AI is already integrated into the suite for the web since August 2023.

Adobe Express App

Text to image offers a new project look via new prompts. Text to template works the same way, allowing users to input prompts to create an editable template. Image editing now includes the ability to replace, remove, or insert items, quick actions for background removal, resizing, and edits for video and images. The Adobe Express app is available to download on the App Store.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple iPad
Enjoy $80 Off the 9th Generation iPad
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Chinese 3D shopping app launches for Vision Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 specifications leaked online
1 Min Read
Amazons GPT55x
Amazons GPT55x: Everything You Need To Know
7 Min Read
FineWoven Accessories
Apple Discontinues FineWoven Accessories Due to Poor Durability
3 Min Read
Anker Prime Power Bank
Save $24 on the Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with Charging Base
1 Min Read
Chinese App Store
Apple takes threads, Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp from Chinese App Store
1 Min Read
New Calculator App
macOS 15 may have a new Calculator app
1 Min Read
Multi-Emulator App
Multi-Emulator App to launch on Apple TV and iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Enjoy $60 Off the Apple Watch SE 2 44mm
1 Min Read
Best Buy App
Apple Vision Pro Best Buy app now available
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 2 appears in refurbished page in China
1 Min Read
Lost your password?