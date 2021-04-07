Adobe Illustrator beta for Silicon Mac surfaces

Adobe has recently released a beta version for its Illustrator for Apple Silicon computers after doing the same for its Photoshop, Audition, Premiere Rush and Premiere Pro.

The company mentioned that a lot of core features in Illustrator have been ported over to the Silicon version. Before the beta release Apple Silicon Mac owners have had to rely on Rosetta 2 emulation to make it work.

Now that the Adobe programs have native support the experience is faster and more reliable on the new devices. Adobe Illustrator is still in its beta stage and as such may not be as stable yet.

Developers and Illustrator users can try out the beta app by downloading version 25.3.1 from Adobe’s official website. You can also try it out via the Creative Cloud Desktop platform in the Beta Apps section.

Apple Silicon Macs has Apple’s latest chip and offers a faster performance compared to its Intel chip-based counterparts.