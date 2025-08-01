Adobe Launches New Photoshop AI Tools

Adobe recently announced a slew of AI-powered editing features for Photoshop.

The enhanced AI tools are intended to make it easier to clean up images. Generative Upscale improves resolution for up to 8 MP without sacrificing image clarity. It can be used to bring old files’ resolutions up to date and is accessible on both the web and desktop versions. Harmonize allows users to import an object into an image and make it fit in seamlessly, with adjustments in visual tone, shadows, lighting, and color. Adobe said that it reduces the need to manually adjust the object and ‘streamlines creation of composite images’. The feature is accessible through mobile devices, the web, and desktop.

The Remove tool has undergone an improvement as well, and uses the Firefly Image model. It can now erase objects more precisely and fill the spaces with realistic content. All information can be viewed on Adobe’s official post.