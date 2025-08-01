News

Adobe Launches New Photoshop AI Tools

By Samantha Wiley
Adobe Launches New Photoshop AI Tools

Adobe recently announced a slew of AI-powered editing features for Photoshop.

Advertisements

The enhanced AI tools are intended to make it easier to clean up images. Generative Upscale improves resolution for up to 8 MP without sacrificing image clarity. It can be used to bring old files’ resolutions up to date and is accessible on both the web and desktop versions. Harmonize allows users to import an object into an image and make it fit in seamlessly, with adjustments in visual tone, shadows, lighting, and color. Adobe said that it reduces the need to manually adjust the object and ‘streamlines creation of composite images’. The feature is accessible through mobile devices, the web, and desktop.

Adobe Launches New Photoshop AI Tools

The Remove tool has undergone an improvement as well, and uses the Firefly Image model. It can now erase objects more precisely and fill the spaces with realistic content. All information can be viewed on Adobe’s official post.

Advertisements

Latest News
Safari 26 Beta Debuts on macOS Sonoma and Sequoia
Safari 26 Beta Debuts on macOS Sonoma and Sequoia
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 1TB is $300 Off
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 1TB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV App Launches ‘Summer Deal of the Day’ Promo
Apple TV App Launches ‘Summer Deal of the Day’ Promo
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone May Debut Fall 2026
Foldable iPhone May Debut Fall 2026
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off
The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Multi-Device Pairing Arriving on PlayStation DualSense Gamepads
Multi-Device Pairing Arriving on PlayStation DualSense Gamepads
1 Min Read
Apple Offers Gift Cards for AppleCare+ Users
Apple Offers Gift Cards for AppleCare+ Users
1 Min Read
‘Dead Island 2’ Launches on Mac App Store
‘Dead Island 2’ Launches on Mac App Store
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
New Apple TV+ ‘Plur1bus’ Teaser Video Debuts
New Apple TV+ ‘Plur1bus’ Teaser Video Debuts
1 Min Read
New Pro App and 8x Zoom Arriving on iPhone 17 Pro
New Pro App and 8x Zoom Arriving on iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple ‘F1’ Movie to Pass $500 Mark
Apple ‘F1’ Movie to Pass $500 Mark
1 Min Read
Lost your password?