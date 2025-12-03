News

Ads Coming to ChatGPT

By Samantha Wiley
Ads will be introduced to ChatGPT by OpenAI for those who are using the chatbot for free. References for a functionality that will incorporate ads were found by Tibor Blaho, an engineer, where code strings refer to a carousel for search ads, along with an API for ads. The update will be coming to all platforms, including ChatGPT on Mac, desktops, and iOS.


ChatGPT subscriptions start at $20 for Plus, with the Pro Plan priced at $200 monthly to gain higher access. There are plans for business and education, and the free plan we have currently. A budget-friendly subscription is offered with the Go Plan, which may be branching out to the United States when the ads start to roll out.

Executives at OpenAI have been altering their message regarding ads over the past year, whereas Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, announced that the ads are a last resort. Earlier in the year, internal forecasts were leaked, which included a free user monetization with a $1 billion revenue.


