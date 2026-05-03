‘AI Ask’ YouTube Feature in the Making

YouTube is trying out a new feature for searching, stating that it is made to feel like holding a conversation rather than using it as a search interface. Users can ask hard questions in normal language and get results in both text and video.

The option is included in YouTube Labs, a program that you can opt-in enabling subscribers of YouTube Premium to get early access to features that are currently in testing across the United States.

YouTube Labs has other features that are currently being tested out, such as Beyond the Beat AI details, which activates when you are listening to music in YouTube Music or radio, along with VibeCheck, a feature that has a coaching AI giving you tips on short videos before they are uploaded. The new search feature will remain in testing until the 8th of June.