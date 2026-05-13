News

AI Audio Briefings Feature Released by Spotify

By Samantha Wiley
AI Audio Briefings Feature Released by Spotify

A new feature was launched by Spotify that enables users to save audio-briefings that are AI generated. These are called Personal Podcasts and are added to the library of the user. The feature uses a new command-line tool for desktops that is compatible with coding agents that are AI-like, such as Claude Code and Codex.


When you download the CLI Save to Spotify from GitHub and then sign into your account in Spotify, you can enable a prompt to activate the agent and create a custom audio piece you want.

AI Audio Briefings Feature Released by Spotify

Offers on Spotify have a few case examples, so you can begin with upcoming meetings you can flag and morning briefings. The feature is currently in beta, but you can sign up as a free or premium subscriber but usage will remain limited as the feature is in testing.

When the audio is generated, it shows up beside your podcast and playlists.


Latest News
Intel To Manufacture Future Apple Chips Soon
Intel To Manufacture Future Apple Chips Soon
1 Min Read
Get the 256GB iPad at $50 Off
Get the 256GB iPad at $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Rumored to Work on Spatial iPhone Featuring Holographic Display
Apple Rumored to Work on Spatial iPhone Featuring Holographic Display
1 Min Read
Apple Pendant Reaches Advanced Stages in Development
Apple Pendant Reaches Advanced Stages in Development
1 Min Read
CEO From Tech Companies Invited to China Trip With Trump
CEO From Tech Companies Invited to China Trip With Trump
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB Is $150 Off
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Looking to Add MacBook Neo To Deal with a Potential Increase in Price
Apple Looking to Add MacBook Neo To Deal with a Potential Increase in Price
1 Min Read
Apple Acknowledges Brilliant Winners Ahead of WWDC
Apple Acknowledges Brilliant Winners Ahead of WWDC
1 Min Read
New AirPods Pro With AI and Camera Reportedly Reaching Advanced Stages in Testing
New AirPods Pro With AI and Camera Reportedly Reaching Advanced Stages in Testing
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Air is $79 off
M4 iPad Air is $79 off
1 Min Read
Base iPhone 18 To Be Delayed, Here's an Explanation Why
Base iPhone 18 To Be Delayed, Here’s an Explanation Why
1 Min Read
Samsung Achieves $1 Trillion Valuation
Samsung Achieves $1 Trillion Valuation
1 Min Read
Lost your password?