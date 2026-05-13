AI Audio Briefings Feature Released by Spotify

A new feature was launched by Spotify that enables users to save audio-briefings that are AI generated. These are called Personal Podcasts and are added to the library of the user. The feature uses a new command-line tool for desktops that is compatible with coding agents that are AI-like, such as Claude Code and Codex.

When you download the CLI Save to Spotify from GitHub and then sign into your account in Spotify, you can enable a prompt to activate the agent and create a custom audio piece you want.

Offers on Spotify have a few case examples, so you can begin with upcoming meetings you can flag and morning briefings. The feature is currently in beta, but you can sign up as a free or premium subscriber but usage will remain limited as the feature is in testing.

When the audio is generated, it shows up beside your podcast and playlists.