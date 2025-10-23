News

AI Detection Tool for Likeness Released By YouTube

By Samantha Wiley
YouTube has distributed a new feature called AI likeness detection allowing creators to request, manage and detect unauthorized videos made by AI that alters or creates the facial likeness of a content creator on the platform.


The feature was rolled out to protect the audience from being deceived by deepfakes along with the identity of the creator that was featured in the AI-generated content. You can access the feature under the content detection tab in YouTube Studio to receive alerts of such videos with corresponding titles, views, dialogue, and channel. A verification process for your identity needs you to take a video selfie and a photo ID.

Members of the YouTube Partner Program will gain access to the AI detection tool in the coming months. The feature supports removal requests for copyright and AI generated videos when someone has used AI to generate the likeness of a creator without consent or stole the content.



