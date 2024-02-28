AI features on iOS 18 might increase sales in China

DigiTimes has reported that AI features on the upcoming iOS 18 system might improve iPhone sales in China.

Advertisements

The online post claims that the Chinese market has a propensity for high-end devices and that Apple is falling behind versus rival brands offering foldable displays and generative AI features. Just last year, the iPhone had a 13% slump in revenue for the Chinese market although the product enjoyed the top spot in shipments. In recent weeks, the iPhone fell further down by up to 40%. Some believe that the slow integration of AI features is not at par with the brand’s pioneering promise.

iOS 18 is expected to have new AI features- Tim Cook, Apple CEO said that the company is working on generative AI which they would share ‘later this year’. A preview of iOS 18 during the WWDC is expected, with a launch window of somewhere around September.