News

AI-Generated Nude Apps pulled from App Store

By Samantha Wiley
App Store

Apple has removed apps that make non-consensual AI imagery from the App Store.

Advertisements

Generative AI is useful in the photography world, as prompts can create images on various topics. However, the prompts can be used for deep fakes and non-consensual pornography, and Apple seems to be alert and ready to deal with the situation. The Cupertino-based company was notified of apps generating AI imagery of non-consensual nudes and were marketed as such. Features such as face-swaps were offered, as well as ‘undress’ apps that stripped the subject of any clothing.

App Store

Apple in response removed three apps of similar categories, with Google doing the same with the Play Store. For Meta, the apps were advertised on Ad Library and the social media platform promptly removed them as well. Both Apple and Google were alerted to the apps’ nature before but it’s only now they decided to take action.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
M2 Mac Mini
Save $100 on the M2 Mac Mini
1 Min Read
TikTok
ByteDance intends to shut down TikTok in the US
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple ‘Let Loose’ event happening on May 7
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify update blocked, violates EU ruling
2 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Enjoy a $110 Discount on the M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple ID
Apple users experience Apple ID logouts
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro users receive surveys
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple discusses upcoming iOS 18 and generative AI with OpenAI
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
Enjoy the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at $60 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
Android dominates smartphone activation market
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads adds archive post feature
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple makes open source AI models available on Hugging Face Hub
1 Min Read
Lost your password?