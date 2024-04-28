AI-Generated Nude Apps pulled from App Store

Apple has removed apps that make non-consensual AI imagery from the App Store.

Advertisements

Generative AI is useful in the photography world, as prompts can create images on various topics. However, the prompts can be used for deep fakes and non-consensual pornography, and Apple seems to be alert and ready to deal with the situation. The Cupertino-based company was notified of apps generating AI imagery of non-consensual nudes and were marketed as such. Features such as face-swaps were offered, as well as ‘undress’ apps that stripped the subject of any clothing.

Apple in response removed three apps of similar categories, with Google doing the same with the Play Store. For Meta, the apps were advertised on Ad Library and the social media platform promptly removed them as well. Both Apple and Google were alerted to the apps’ nature before but it’s only now they decided to take action.