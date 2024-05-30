AI masking tools added to Pixelmator Pro

The latest Pixelmator Pro 3.6 on the Macbook focuses on masking, a feature that lets users select objects to delete or edit- hastened by AI.

The image editor PixelPro for the Mac acquires big updates multiple times per year, with the latest being a remodel of the tool of the app masking. The quick selection option and dragging on an image selects parts of the image and a set of masking tools appear so users can work on an image quickly. The new update adds an AI-powered feature upgrades the background removal tool. With the updated tools, users can now refine the sections of that part of the image and also create layering effects.

In the latest update a vector mask allows users to drag a square or a circle and a lot more shapes on top of an image and create their own masks.

The latest update, which is free for existing users, has allowed them to easily select and finish the job quickly and accurately.