News

AI masking tools added to Pixelmator Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Pixelmator Pro

The latest Pixelmator Pro 3.6 on the Macbook focuses on masking, a feature that lets users select objects to delete or edit- hastened by AI.

Advertisements

The image editor PixelPro for the Mac acquires big updates multiple times per year, with the latest being a remodel of the tool of the app masking. The quick selection option and dragging on an image selects parts of the image and a set of masking tools appear so users can work on an image quickly. The new update adds an AI-powered feature upgrades the background removal tool. With the updated tools, users can now refine the sections of that part of the image and also create layering effects.

Pixelmator Pro

In the latest update a vector mask allows users to drag a square or a circle and a lot more shapes on top of an image and create their own masks.

The latest update, which is free for existing users, has allowed them to easily select and finish the job quickly and accurately.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple AirPods
The AirPods Max is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
Apple targets 9 million shipment for iPad Pro OLED screens
1 Min Read
iPhone and iPad
New patent reveals anti-stress feature for iPhone and iPad
1 Min Read
Anker Nano Power Bank
Anker’s Nano Power Bank is Discounted to Just $35
1 Min Read
MacBook
All-screen MacBook might have the M5 chip
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 to introduce App Icon customization
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Black Pencil design award given to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off
1 Min Read
iPod Prototype
Unreleased game ‘Stacker’ shown in iPod prototype
1 Min Read
Beats Pill
New Beats Pill appears in Taiwan NCC
1 Min Read
macOS 15
Apple to refresh macOS 15 system settings
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The iPad Pro with M4 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?