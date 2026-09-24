AI Pendant Development on Hold

Development for the wearable camera-equipped Pin has been paused by Apple. This accessory would provide information about the surroundings of the user to Siri, similar to the AirPods with cameras launching as early as next year.

This Pin would have features from Visual Intelligence, and Siri AI will provide answers on the location or what the user is looking at. A prototype Apple developed had the same size as the AirTag, a disc-shaped, thin accessory that had a button on the side of it, and the whole thing was made of glass and aluminum.

AI wearables were expected to be unveiled by Apple as early as next year, but development has reportedly been postponed as the company is working on other things such as the AirPods with cameras, fitness bands, and AI smart glasses to compete against Meta.

This pin could have been worn around your neck or attached to the clothes you are wearing.