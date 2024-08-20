News

AI-Powered iOS and macOS benchmarking tool launch on Geekbench

By Samantha Wiley
Geekbench

Geekbench recently launched its AI-powered benchmarking tool titled Geekbench AI 1.0.

Geekbench AI 1.0 had undergone extensive beta testing before being released to the public. Web visitors and users can now measure Artificial Intelligence performance on devices that support it, including the macOS, iOS, and other operating systems. The software began as Geekbench ML in December 2023 and allowed iPhone and Mac comparisons, and then renamed to Geekbench AI currently. The developers said the app’s measuring ability has been ‘radically increased’, and that the tool has been improved to be ‘integrated in workflows’, naming companies such as Nvidia and Samsung as early adopters.

Geekbench

Before the AI tool, Geekbench could provide multi-core and single-core scores. However, with the new tool different workload types could be measured as well. The company said that quantized data, half-precision data, and single-precision data could now be presented in a summary for AI systems.

