AI-Powered search arrives on iOS Edge, Skype, and Bing

iPad and iPhone users will now be able to use AI for search on Edge, Skype, and Bing apps.

Microsoft announced the rollout after unveiling the chat-based artificial intelligence earlier this month. iOS Skype now has integrated Bing search for new capabilities and scenarios. The Bing app for mobile sports an overhaul along with a new AI chat experience. An icon at the bottom opens a chat, with the AI answering questions with adequate responses.

The new Bing app also lets users do complex searches, including browsing through reviews to find a suitable product or planning an itinerary for an upcoming trip or vacation. Granular control, including details and ideas, as well as the ability to write an email or prepare for a job interview are also supported.

The new Microsoft Edge, Skype, and Bing experience is available via a preview capacity for global users. The Bing preview access is on a waiting list for those interested.