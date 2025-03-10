News

AI-Produced App Store review summaries to appear on App Store for iOS 18.4

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18.4

The beta versions of iPadOS 18.4 and iOS 18.4 have AI-generated App Store review summaries

The AI-generated summaries are in place in the latest iOS 18.4 beta and utilizes LLMs to condense user reviews into short and concise paragraphs for easier reading. The summaries will appear at the top of the user review, and Apple said that the summaries will be limited to the English language and a limited number of games and apps in the US. Apple promised an expansion of regions and languages soon, as per information on its official developer website.

iOS 18.4

The apps will have to have sufficient user reviews before AI summaries are integrated, but as of now, there isn’t a threshold number. AI summaries are not new, as other companies, such as Amazon and Google, added the technology to their website and navigational app in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

