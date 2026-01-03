News

AI Strategy For Apple May Pay Off Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s hindered strategy for artificial intelligence could pay off next year with the release of the long awaited, revamped Siri. A report states that Apple has taken a hindered approach for innovations for AI compared to other companies like Meta, Google and OpenAI who are investing a couple hundred billion dollars in chips, LLM training and data centers.


Apple choosing to restrain capital expenditures for AI development gives them marketable securities and cash amounting to $130 billion, giving them more options to pursue partnerships and acquisitions. The company’s significant move related to AI will be next year with the release of the much anticipated overhauled version of Siri.

Apple has a record of uneven efforts for AI like the release of Siri back in 2011. The Information says that the shortcomings of the company have not harmed its core, and 2026 may be Apple taking a wary strategy that could be seen as insightful if the market for large-scale AI expenditures eventually cools.


