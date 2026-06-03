News

AI Support Bot From Meta Assisting Hackers to Takeover Accounts on Instagram

By Samantha Wiley
AI Support Bot From Meta Assisting Hackers to Takeover Accounts on Instagram

The support assistant for Meta AI has aided in assisting hackers gain access to Instagram accounts that are high-profile without having to go through a verification check. The AI changed the email address connected to the account, leading to the password to be changed.


The AI support assistant was introduced by Meta in December with the goal of making it easier to access 24/7 account support for customers to gain information on content removal, resetting your passwords and reporting scams on the platform.

AI Support Bot From Meta Assisting Hackers to Takeover Accounts on Instagram

The exploit was accessible to the public for a short amount of time, with takeovers of accounts increasing the number of Telegram channels providing black market services. Meta has solved the issue this weekend making sure the accounts are secure.

The information about attack vectors from Instagram came after hackers got access to accounts like Albert Renshaw, a developer, Jane Manchun Wong, the Chief Master Sergeant for the Space Force, and Sephora.


Latest News
Uber Eats Get $30 Of Uber Cash with Apple Card Promo
Uber Eats Get $30 Of Uber Cash with Apple Card Promo
1 Min Read
Apple Hands Out Invitation for Screening of The Mandalorian and Grogu
Apple Hands Out Invitation for Screening of The Mandalorian and Grogu
1 Min Read
Final Trailer for Season 3 Silo Uploaded
Final Trailer for Season 3 Silo Uploaded
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30
The AirPods 4 is $30
1 Min Read
Potential Lighter and Budget-Friendly Apple Vision Pro Headset Could Release in a Few Years
Potential Lighter and Budget-Friendly Apple Vision Pro Headset Could Release in a Few Years
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone First Color Confirmed?
Foldable iPhone First Color Confirmed?
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off
1 Min Read
Battery Capacity for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Model Leaked
Battery Capacity for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Model Leaked
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Could Integrate OLED Technology
Apple Watch Could Integrate OLED Technology
1 Min Read
Liquid Metal Hinge Coming to Foldable iPhone
Liquid Metal Hinge Coming to Foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent
HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent
1 Min Read
Lost your password?