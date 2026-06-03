The support assistant for Meta AI has aided in assisting hackers gain access to Instagram accounts that are high-profile without having to go through a verification check. The AI changed the email address connected to the account, leading to the password to be changed.

The AI support assistant was introduced by Meta in December with the goal of making it easier to access 24/7 account support for customers to gain information on content removal, resetting your passwords and reporting scams on the platform.

The exploit was accessible to the public for a short amount of time, with takeovers of accounts increasing the number of Telegram channels providing black market services. Meta has solved the issue this weekend making sure the accounts are secure.

The information about attack vectors from Instagram came after hackers got access to accounts like Albert Renshaw, a developer, Jane Manchun Wong, the Chief Master Sergeant for the Space Force, and Sephora.