AIDS Campaign By The Global Fund Supported by Apple Pay

Apple announced that they will be donating $5 to the Global Fund to Fight Tuberculosis, Malaria and AIDS for every transaction made using Apple Pay via the Apple Store app, Apple Stores in many countries including the United States, and Apple.com from now until December 7. The donations Apple will be making this year whill have a cap of $$3 million.

The Global Fund is a private-public collaboration with the goal to fight against diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, AIDS and HIV worldwide. The yearly donation made by Apple will help in funding important health programs that could save lives.

The company has supported The Global Fund via their collaboration with the brand RED, which is co-founded by Bono, U2 singer, for 19 years. Apple, however, does not offer any gadgets in the RED charitable color so, the collaboration may seem less known. In the previous year, the company reported they had raised over $250 million for RED up til today.