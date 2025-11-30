News

AIDS Campaign By The Global Fund Supported by Apple Pay

By Samantha Wiley
AIDS Campaign By The Global Fund Supported by Apple Pay

Apple announced that they will be donating $5 to the Global Fund to Fight Tuberculosis, Malaria and AIDS for every transaction made using Apple Pay via the Apple Store app, Apple Stores in many countries including the United States, and Apple.com from now until December 7. The donations Apple will be making this year whill have a cap of $$3 million.


The Global Fund is a private-public collaboration with the goal to fight against diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, AIDS and HIV worldwide. The yearly donation made by Apple will help in funding important health programs that could save lives.

AIDS Campaign By The Global Fund Supported by Apple Pay

The company has supported The Global Fund via their collaboration with the brand RED, which is co-founded by Bono, U2 singer, for 19 years. Apple, however, does not offer any gadgets in the RED charitable color so, the collaboration may seem less known. In the previous year, the company reported they had raised over $250 million for RED up til today.


Latest News
Malicious Content Activity Identified in the Apple Podcasts App
Malicious Content Activity Identified in the Apple Podcasts App
1 Min Read
Intel and Apple Collaborating for Mac Chips In A Limited, New Way
Intel and Apple Collaborating for Mac Chips In A Limited, New Way
1 Min Read
Get the Apple Pencil Pro at $30 Off!
Get the Apple Pencil Pro at $30 Off!
1 Min Read
Mac Users Now Able To Use the Privacy-Focused Orion Browser For Fast and Secure Browsing
Mac Users Now Able To Use the Privacy-Focused Orion Browser For Fast and Secure Browsing
1 Min Read
Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’
Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’
1 Min Read
The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline
The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline
1 Min Read
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off
1 Min Read
iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year
iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year
1 Min Read
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
1 Min Read
Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales
Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features
1 Min Read
Lost your password?