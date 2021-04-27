AirFly wireless receiver pairs your AirPods and Nintendo Switch, now only $41

by
AirFly for Nintendo

Looking to immerse yourself in your Nintendo Switch game and not be encumbered by wires? Twelve South has just the solution for you. Today, the AirFly for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite Wireless Transmitter for Wireless Headphones is down to just $41 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

Plug the AirFly in and you can transmit audio wirelessly to an AirPods, earbuds or headphones. It has a 10 meter range so you won’t have to worry about space and wires getting in the way.

PreviewProductPrice
Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite, Wireless Transmitter/Receiver with Dual Audio Streaming for AirPods/Wireless Headphones Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite, Wireless Transmitter/Receiver with Dual Audio... $49.99 Buy on Amazon

The AirFly is self-powered and won’t draw from your Nintendo Switch. It’s super light and portable adapter that can be plugged in even when you have a protective case. It also works with the Switch dock and can be charged via USB-C.

The AirFly comes with a keychain attachment for convenience. At $9 off, make sure to buy the wireless receiver before the promo runs out!

Latest News

iLounge > News > AirFly wireless receiver pairs your AirPods and Nintendo Switch, now only $41