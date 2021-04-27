AirFly wireless receiver pairs your AirPods and Nintendo Switch, now only $41

Looking to immerse yourself in your Nintendo Switch game and not be encumbered by wires? Twelve South has just the solution for you. Today, the AirFly for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite Wireless Transmitter for Wireless Headphones is down to just $41 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

Plug the AirFly in and you can transmit audio wirelessly to an AirPods, earbuds or headphones. It has a 10 meter range so you won’t have to worry about space and wires getting in the way.

The AirFly is self-powered and won’t draw from your Nintendo Switch. It’s super light and portable adapter that can be plugged in even when you have a protective case. It also works with the Switch dock and can be charged via USB-C.

The AirFly comes with a keychain attachment for convenience. At $9 off, make sure to buy the wireless receiver before the promo runs out!