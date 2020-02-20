AirPlay 2 feature extends to First Alert’s Onelink Safe & Sound Device

First Alert’s Onelink Safe and Sound now supports the AirPlay 2 feature, which gives it the multi-room audio playback function.

The Safe & Sound by First Alert is a carbon monoxide detector, smoke detector and speaker in one. With the AirPlay 2, users can now play music through several AirPlay 2-compatible devices, including the Apple TV, HomePod and third party speakers from Bose, Sonos and others.

The Onelink Safe and Sound was introduced in 2018 and quickly gained distinction by being a versatile product. It has noise cancellation, Alexa support and a built-in speaker. Homeowners can add Safe & Sound to the Home app and get push notifications when it detects carbon monoxide or smoke, and music playback control to iPhone, Apple TV, Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone or HomePod using Siri commands.

First Alert’s Onelink Safe & Sound was priced at $249.99 on launch but is now only $178.25 on Amazon.