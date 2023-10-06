AirPlay screen mirroring might arrive on the Apple Vision Pro

More information surrounding the functionality of Apple’s augmented reality headset has been revealed in the visionOS 1.0 beta 4 release.

Beta 4 code in visionOS refers to ‘select a device to mirror content’ to the Vision Pro’, with ‘one activity available when sharing or mirroring or sharing through FaceTime or AirPlay.’ This means the user can mirror the headset’s display onto a TV or external monitor for view-sharing purposes. It’s worth noting that competitor products like the Meta Quest offer similar functionalities.

Other code found in the beta software include the ability to carry out Eyesight data resets, a feature where the simulated eyes appear on the external screen of the Apple Vision Pro. Persona data can be sent to FaceTime participants for viewing purposes. Additional new alerts include excess motion in videos, lighting brightness for Persona use, and the unavailable status while using Travel Mode.