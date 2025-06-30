Latest Apple Codebase Entry Reveals Unannounced Audio Product

Apple recently updated its codebase for a yet-to-be-released audio device.

Advertisements

The identifier found had the code ‘8239’, and references found it to be nothing that Apple uses for Beats and AirPods headphones. Other than the code, there were no other hints of what it was and its features. It’s worth noting that Apple’s Beats and AirPods have set Bluetooth IDs, e.g., the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C had an 8228 code. The Cupertino-based company had updated the code in relation to device syncs and contained code for all its current audio devices.

Evidence probably points to it being the next AirPods Pro 3, but Apple has not announced anything yet. It could also be a Beats headphones that the public doesn’t know yet. The AirPods Pro 3 is rumored to have ANC, better audio, a refined design, and possibly health-related functions. Rumors claim Apple is planning to release the AirPods Pro 3 this year.