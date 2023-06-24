LG Hotel Room TVs to Have AirPlay Integration

TV manufacturer LG is bringing AirPlay integration to hotel room TVs for convenient access.

In a press release, LG said that its LG Pro: Centric Smart Hotel TVs will have AirPlay technology built in. Michael Kosla, LG Business Solutions hospitality VP said that AirPlay integration is a ‘major advancement’ in the hospitality and travel industry and reflects their answering consumer needs, particularly access to personal media on a big screen. Kosla further said that hotels that have the feature will have greater guest satisfaction and provide ‘differentiation from local competition.’

LG has partnered up with Apple to come up with an intuitive AirPlay solution. iPhone users can scan a QR code on-screen to access the feature and allow them to play content from an iPad or iPhone to a hotel room TV, all without needing wires or cables. The company said that upcoming TV models and those from recent years will have it this year.