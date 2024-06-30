Samsung hotel TVs to have Airplay support

Samsung announced that they will be launching TV AirPlay support for its hotel room series that allows iPad and iPhone users to stream music, videos, and photos wirelessly to the TV.

To establish a connection with AirPlay, a QR code must be scanned on the TV of the hotel room to enable pairing. The iPad or iPhone must share the same Wi-Fi connection as the TV and should have downloaded the iOS 17.3 update, or iPadOS 17.3 version or higher. Personal info is never saved or stored when connected to the hotel room TV, and any device paired will automatically be removed when the customer checks out.

AirPlay on Samsung hotel TVs allows apps like Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and other apps. The feature launched early this year for hotel room LG TVs at certain hotels and resorts in Canada, the U.S, and Mexico, and will soon expand to more areas.