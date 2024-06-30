AirPlay

Samsung hotel TVs to have Airplay support

By Samantha Wiley
Samsung

Samsung announced that they will be launching TV AirPlay support for its hotel room series that allows iPad and iPhone users to stream music, videos, and photos wirelessly to the TV.

Advertisements

To establish a connection with AirPlay, a QR code must be scanned on the TV of the hotel room to enable pairing. The iPad or iPhone must share the same Wi-Fi connection as the TV and should have downloaded the iOS 17.3 update, or iPadOS 17.3 version or higher. Personal info is never saved or stored when connected to the hotel room TV, and any device paired will automatically be removed when the customer checks out.

Samsung

AirPlay on Samsung hotel TVs allows apps like Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and other apps. The feature launched early this year for hotel room LG TVs at certain hotels and resorts in Canada, the U.S, and Mexico, and will soon expand to more areas.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
AirTags
AirTags on Sale at $24.99 (1-Pack) and $78.99 (4-Pack)
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Hungarian Apple Pay users affected by unexpected charges
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s self-service diagnostics software expands to Europe
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple promises better battery and display third-party support
1 Min Read
Google
Google ends continuous search scrolling
1 Min Read
AirPods
New firmware update for Beats and AirPods seal security issue
1 Min Read
Anker Power Bank Power Station
Anker’s Outdoor Power Station is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari Technology preview 197 released
1 Min Read
iPhone Mirroring
iPhone Mirroring added to 2nd developer beta of macOS Sequoia
1 Min Read
iPadOS18
Changes in the second beta of iPadOS18 to expand in the EU
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?