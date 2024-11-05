AirPod Spotted In Early Black Friday Deals

Early Black Friday Deals have been spotted for the Apple AirPods, with the Airpods Pro 2 nearing an all-time low price.

You can get the AirPods Pro 2 at $59 off, now selling for $189.99 on Amazon. Equipped with the H2 chip and spatial audio, this Apple accessory delivers high quality, crisp, immersive sounds, whether you use earbuds for listening to music, podcasts, watching your favorite show, or receiving calls. You’re in control as you simply touch, swipe, hold, and press the stem for playback. The Airpods Pro 2 will securely remain in place as you nod or shake your head to interact with Siri. It’s dust, water, and sweat resistant, with hearing protection for a safer, more comfortable, and worry-free use.

Make sure to stay updated because Apple devices and accessories for Black Friday deals can pop up anytime online, possibly with steeper discounts and record low prices!