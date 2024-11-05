News

AirPod Spotted In Early Black Friday Deals

By Samantha Wiley
AirPod

Early Black Friday Deals have been spotted for the Apple AirPods, with the Airpods Pro 2 nearing an all-time low price.

Advertisements

You can get the AirPods Pro 2 at $59 off, now selling for $189.99 on Amazon. Equipped with the H2 chip and spatial audio, this Apple accessory delivers high quality, crisp, immersive sounds, whether you use earbuds for listening to music, podcasts, watching your favorite show, or receiving calls. You’re in control as you simply touch, swipe, hold, and press the stem for playback. The Airpods Pro 2 will securely remain in place as you nod or shake your head to interact with Siri. It’s dust, water, and sweat resistant, with hearing protection for a safer, more comfortable, and worry-free use.

AirPod
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid... $249.00 $189.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Make sure to stay updated because Apple devices and accessories for Black Friday deals can pop up anytime online, possibly with steeper discounts and record low prices!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
iPhone 14 Plus
Apple launches program to repair iPhone 14 plus rear camera
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
ProMotion may soon arrive on the iPhone 17
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Last games of MLS Season pass free to watch for Apple TV+ subscribers 
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 to debut first 5G modem designed by Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
All iPhone 17 models may be coming with LTPO displays 
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
Apple Stores opening in Fairfax, Virginia and Long Island
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB Storage is $299 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro arriving in two markets next month
1 Min Read
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Cook pledges relief towards Spain flash floods
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
OpenAI launches ChatGPT search
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
Month End Sale For iPad Mini 7
1 Min Read
Apple Wallet
Iowa launching support for State IDs and driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet
1 Min Read
Lost your password?