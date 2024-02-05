AirPods 2 is Discounted at $39 Off

The Apple AirPods 2 may be a bit long in the tooth, but in today’s deal it’s considered great value for money. Today, the USB-C charging model is down to just $189.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The second-generation AirPods is much improved over its predecessor, boasting high quality sound provided by the H1 chip, effortless setup and seamless switching. The earbuds can be controlled via Siri so you can get assistance without having to pull your iPhone out of your bag or pocket. What’s great is that the AirPods 2 has a 24-hour battery life, and more if you charge it using the case.

Audio sharing is supported between two Apple devices, namely an iPad, Apple TV, Mac, Apple Watch, or iPhone so you won’t have to share. At nearly $40 off, it’s in your best interest to grab one for your daily use today!