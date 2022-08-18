AirPods 3 has a nice $29 discount

By Samantha Wiley
The third generation Apple AirPods is back on stock and gains a nice welcome discount. Today, the AirPods 3 is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

Apple’s latest AirPods has some nifty features that make it the ideal earbuds you can use every day. Spatial Audio gives your music extra depth, while Adaptive EQ is customized for your ears only. The charging case is a special mention as it now has MagSafe support, while the AirPods themselves have a new contoured design.

A single full charge with the earbuds gives you up to 6 hours of playback, while with the charging case you get up to 30 hours total. You can bring the AirPods with you as you work out or take a run outside and it won’t suffer water damage.

Get a nifty discount as you upgrade to Apple’s latest wireless earbuds. The sale might be gone, so act now and buy the 3rd generation AirPods 3 today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.