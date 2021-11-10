AirPods 3 teardown video surfaces online

Chinese website 52audio has recently shown a teardown video of the new AirPods 3 on its official YouTube channel.

The 6-minute video shows the innards of Apple’s latest AirPods, with 52audio claiming that although the design is similar to the AirPods Pro, the internals are very different and much simpler. Notable mentions include three MEMS mics for a single AirPod and a smaller H1 chip than the previous gen earbuds.

52audio also tore down the charging case and named every detail and component as it came apart. They said that a lot of glue was used to fix the internal structure while having a redesigned shape.

The AirPods 3 was announced during the October ‘Unleashed’ event and brought with it new features, including a contoured design, adaptive EQ, spatial audio, water and sweat resistance, easy Apple device setup and MagSafe charging capability. It’s priced at $179 and available to buy on Apple.com and Apple Stores.