AirPods (3rd Generation) Discounted on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day has long concluded but discounts are still available for some AirPod models, including the AirPods 3.

The Third-Generation AirPods with a lightning-fast charging case is on sale for $50 off from $169.00. Dive in on an immersive experience once you use your AirPods, featuring personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking to deliver an experience exclusive for its user. Enjoy six hours of entertainment with music, podcasts, audiobook playback, and listening to shows or movies.

AirPods 3 is conveniently compatible with sharing and seamlessly switching between Apple Products. The force sensor empowers you with control over your settings and managing calls- picking up, muting and ending calls, and adjusting the volume to your liking. It’s water and sweat resistant, making the AirPods suitable for heavy workouts and training, with your personal assistant Siri that can also help with your schedule and directions.

Charge your AirPods 3 on the go wherever you are, with 30 hours of battery life supported by the lightning charging case. Get yours now at a discounted price!